Call for student artists: Hidden in the Hills tour seeks youth creations

Student artists from the Phoenix metropolitan area are encouraged to showcase and sell their work at a special youth art studio during the 22nd Annual Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour and Sale.

A signature event of the non-profit Sonoran Arts League, Hidden in the Hills is Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour, according to a press release.

This year’s event features 174 professional artists at 44 studio locations throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Cave Creek, Carefree and north Scottsdale.

The free, self-guided studio tour offers art enthusiasts a rare chance to observe artists at work in their private studios, which are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16, 17 and 18 and Nov. 23, 24, and 25.

Each studio also has one or more guest artists who will demonstrate how they create their art while displaying and selling their work, the press release stated.

For more than a decade, the prestigious tour has included local student artists at Youth Art Studio One, but this is the first year that the Sonoran Arts League is expanding the studio to include young artists from other parts of the Valley.

“Education and mentorship have always been an important part of our mission,” said Pat Bell-Demers, Sonoran Arts League executive director, in a prepared statement.

“Youth Art Studio One not only gives student artists a chance to showcase a variety of paintings, sculptures and mixed media pieces, the students receive practical business experience and professional support.”

Sarah Cameron is a multi-media artist who participated as a student in the very first Youth Art Studio One featured by Hidden in the Hills.

Now she has come full circle to serve as the League’s student mentor for the tour’s Youth Art Studio One.

“Our goal is to empower student artists by helping them hone their artistic skills and learn everything from how to price their art to how to engage with prospective clients,” Ms. Cameron said in a prepared statement.

“We know that savvy art collectors often like to find emerging artists and follow them as they develop their talent, and we encourage collectors to visit Youth Art Studio One during the Hidden in the Hills tour.”

The Sonoran Arts League will host three special information sessions for student artists, grades 6-12, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15; 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25; and 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.

The information sessions will take place at the Sonoran Arts League’s Center for the Arts, 7100 E. Cave Creek Road, suite 144, at Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek.

The League’s Center for the Arts will also serve as the location for Youth Art Studio One and the information headquarters for the popular Hidden in the Hills art tour. Visitors can pick up artist directories, maps and inquire about other tour details prior to and during the tour.

Known for including both nationally-recognized and emerging artists, Hidden in the Hills attracts thousands of patrons who appreciate fine art and seek a variety of mediums, styles and price ranges. With the event taking place the weekends before and after Thanksgiving, the art tour also attracts holiday shoppers who want to find an original, unique gift.

For more information, call 480-575-6624, or visit www.HiddenInTheHills.org.

