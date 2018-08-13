Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship celebrates 35th Starry Knights Donor Ball

Tickets are available for the Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship’s gala, Starry Knights 35th Annual Donor Ball.

Camelot, founded in 1983, is an accessible ranch in North Scottsdale. The nonprofit organization teaches horsemanship to children and adults with physical disabilities, according to a press release.

Noting that all students in the program receive free lessons, which are possible through the Starry Knights funds, all proceeds from the Starry Knights event support the programs.

This year’s “Donor Ball,” will be held on 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 13, Camelback Vista at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort, 7200 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale, said the release describing the event filled with stories of courage and inspiration.

“This year’s Starry Knights is particularly special because we’re celebrating our 35th lesson season,” said Camelot’s Executive Director Mary Hadsall in a prepared statement. “This incredible milestone represents hundreds of students, volunteers and horses who have come through the Camelot gates — all supported by the generous roundtable of Camelot donors.”

The fundraiser will have drinks, dinner, a silent auction, and a presentation featuring two Camelot Stars, Alicia Draper-Stasinsky and Kiah Zeman. The celebration will conclude with dessert and dancing under the stars, the release stated.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit CamelotAZ.org.

