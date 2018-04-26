Campaign honors Marines by educating their children

“Once a Marine, always a Marine.” It’s a phrase often heard among a group of Jarheads.
When it comes to remaining always faithful, Marines take that lifetime of commitment quite seriously.
On Saturday, May 19, more than 500 Arizona faithful will come together to honor Marines by educating their children at the Eighth Annual Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation Arizona Awards Dinner.
Eighty-seven children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen from Arizona are currently receiving support from the scholarship foundation, according to a press release. These scholarship recipients will join with Marines and community supporters to raise awareness and funds for this unique program at the Scholarship Foundation’s Arizona Awards Dinner.
This year’s awards dinner will pay posthumous tribute to two very special individuals to the Marine Corps family in Bruce Halle and Lance Corporal Jacob Hug.
Mr. Halle, the former founder and CEO of Discount Tires, who passed earlier this year, will be honored for his lifetime of commitment to the Marine Corps as a Korean War veteran, and for his steadfast philanthropic support of the scholarship foundation and other military organizations.
The annual Semper Fidelis award will be named in his honor.
To honor Mr. Hug’s ultimate sacrifice to his country, the Arizona Scarlet and Gold committee is creating a scholarship in his name to be endowed for future generations of students.
Mr. Hug lost his life in May of 2015 when on a humanitarian mission in Nepal, his helicopter crashed into the Himalayan mountainside killing Hug, five other Marines, two Nepalese soldiers, and five civilians.
“At this event, we will honor these two men who impacted the lives of so many,” Kathleen Winn, Arizona Awards Dinner co-chair said in a prepared statement.
“Bruce continued to serve as a Marine throughout his life in his business and philanthropic efforts and truly embodies what Semper Fidelis stands for — always faithful. And Jacob’s ultimate sacrifice to assist those in need showed character and strength beyond his 22 years. We hope that all in attendance leave with a better understanding of what service and sacrifice truly mean.”
Diane and Dan Nelson of Scottsdale will be honored with the Bruce T. Halle Semper Fidelis Award for their unwavering commitment to the Corps, the community and scholarship foundation. Mr. Nelson is a former VP at ExxonMobil.
Sue Glawe, VP of Community Relations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, will be honored with the Service Above Self Award for her tireless work on behalf of so many deserving nonprofits in Arizona including MCSF.
The awards dinner will feature a keynote speech from Karen Kelly, wife of General John F. Kelly USMC (Ret.), mother to two Marines and current foundation board member. Entertainment will be provided by the Phoenix Symphony and all funds raised from the dinner will go directly to fund college scholarships in Arizona.
For more information on the Scholarship Foundation and event visit www.mcsf.org/arizonadinner.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.