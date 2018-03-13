Cancer Support Community Arizona offers resources

Rotary Club of Scottsdale members and guests were recently introduced to the Cancer Support Community Arizona during a club luncheon at Scottsdale McCormick Ranch Golf Club’s Pavilion.
Rotarian Keith Comtois introduced Cancer Support Community Arizona CEO Debbie DiCarlo who oversees the organization works with board of directors, the Honorary Board, the Young Professionals Council and ensures the success of the tier-working committees, according to a press release.
Ms. DiCarlo mentioned the many families struggling with cancer, and explained how a family is more than its cancer. She answered questions about clinical trials, collaboration with hospice organizations, post-treatment lifestyles and nutrition management.
Funded through charitable donations from individuals, corporations and foundations, Cancer Support Community Arizona provides more than 100 programs each month with support of its partners.
Cancer Support Community Arizona served more than 200,000 people since 1999, according to the press release, stating that the group is part of a cancer support organization with 170 locations worldwide.
The mission ensures that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by actions and sustained by community through comprehensive psychological and social services for those diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones.
Services are evidence-based and facilitated by licensed mental health professionals, the release notes. Resource referrals are offered to connect families with what they need for any type cancer, any age and any stage.
In addition to resources and referrals to partner organizations, services include stress and pain management; drumming, yoga classes, healthy lifestyle activities, ceramics workshops, teen prom, emotional support groups and more, the release details.
Participating in programs allows people affected by cancer to learn vital skills for them to regain control, reduce isolation and restore hope, the release describes.
St. Patrick Catholic Community in Scottsdale is partnering with the organization to develop a home-like center as part of its campus near 84th Street and Shea. The cancer support group located 360 W. Palm Lane, in downtown Phoenix, plans to expand the center throughout in the state.
Go to www.cscaz.org or www.scottsdalerotary.org.
