Care Fund hires Alyssa Crockett as executive director

Care Fund recently hired Alyssa Crockett as executive director for the nonprofit that keeps families in their homes, offering financial assistance to those caring for a seriously ill or injured child, according to a press release.
Pat Lamb, Homeowners Financial Group president, whose child passed away from an unexpected illness, co-founded the nonprofit eight years ago. The agency grants mortgage or rent payments to families during financial hardships, the release said. Care Fund is assisted by numerous local and national companies, employees, volunteers and a donor community who support affected families.
“Care Fund is set to grow and Alyssa has the experience, values and passion to grow Care Fund strategically,” said Bill Rogers, CEO of Homeowners Financial Group and co-founder of Care Fund. “With the board, Alyssa will ensure the Care Fund is a bridge to a stronger, more stable family environment for all Arizonans.”
Ms. Crockett was formerly the executive director at Ryan House, where she guided the organization to its first year in the black, the release said. She transformed an annual budget shortfall of $800,000 in 2014 to a balanced budget of $2.5 million by the end of 2016’s fiscal year.
“Ryan House grew to become a national model of pediatric palliative care while Alyssa was its executive director, and it is now a sustainable, thriving organization serving many of the same families as the Care Fund,” added Mr. Rogers in a prepared statement.
During her 20-year career in the nonprofit industry, Ms. Crockett held positions and consulted in politics, education and healthcare in Arizona and California. Originally from Washington, D.C., she is the mother of three children, Piper, 14, Charlie, 10, and Sam, 7, the release detailed.
A 1997 graduate of the University of Arizona, she has a degree in English Literature.
“I am a true believer in the power of community,” Ms. Crockett said in a prepared statement. “Care Fund’s community of donors makes sure a parent never has to choose between working to pay a mortgage and caring for his or her child.”
