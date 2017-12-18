Carson Hayes wins ‘Laptops 4 Learning’ essay contest

Sonoran Trails Middle School student Carson Hayes has been announced as a winner of the “Laptops 4 Learning” essay contest.
Since the summer of 2016 the Phoenix Police Department has teamed up with local business DNKB, Inc., to provide laptops for middle school and high school students, according to a press release.
More than 50 students have been awarded new laptop computers through the community-business partnership.
Phoenix police officers, including police activities league and school resource officers, identify students through their service at Phoenix-area schools and community organizations. Officers encourage youth to write a one page essay on how they could benefit from a computer and achieve more academic success.
Mr. Hayes was encouraged to write his essay by his teacher, Desiree A’mbrosi.
“I am so proud of Carson for winning the essay contest,” Ms. D’Ambrosi said in a prepared statement. “This young man’s writing was heartfelt and gave an excellent explanation of why he needs his own technology to be successful in school.”
Mr. Hayes was honored on Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Phoenix Police Department headquarters with Sonoran Trails Student Resource Officer Naegeli, and his mother in attendance, the press release stated.
“I appreciate the generosity of the Phoenix Police Department and their partnership with us to help our students in and out of the classroom,” Sonoran Trails Principal Bill Dolezal said in a prepared statement. “I am so proud and happy of Carson and am excited he will have this took to help him be successful in high school.”
Dwayne Baker, president of DNKB, Inc., is committed to lifting the spirits of young people around the valley and also supports Veterans in need of computers, the press release stated.
“Donating laptops is part of our mission to the community,” Mr. Baker said in a prepared statement.
Anyone interested in donating laptop computers or monetary funds for this program should contact Mr. Baker at 817-217-0399 or dwayne.baker@dnkbinc.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.