Casa Amigos, Skylanes opens Jan. 26 in Scottsdale

Valley-based nightlife and restaurant impresarios at Evening Entertainment Group will open their latest Scottsdale landmarks, Casa Amigos and Skylanes at 7340 Indian Plaza on Friday, Jan. 26.
Both are housed inside a two-story space next to Bottled Blonde Pizzeria & Beer Garden. Casa Amigos is transforming the bottom floor into a stylish, spicy and sexy take on the traditional Mexican restaurant and lounge, while Skylanes upstairs is a music-centric boutique bowling club featuring bottle service late into the night.
Unspooling across the entire ground floor of the expanded, 16,000-plus square-foot building, Casa Amigos is designed by famed decorator and star of HGTV’s “Kitchen Crashers,” Alison Victoria, who previously collaborated with EEG on the popular Casa Añejo in Phoenix.
Casa Amigos will import authentic Mexican fare to the heart of the Scottsdale Entertainment District, including signature build-your-own guacamole menus and late night dining.
Upstairs at Skylanes, guests will discover a state-of-the-art bowling club and lounge. Featuring a retro-modern décor, Skylanes’ guests can enjoy a high-energy mix of modern pop music and throwback 80s and 90s jams, paired with bowling and bottle service well into the night.
Casa Amigos boasts a stylish Santa Barbara-inspired design, including bright white walls accented with colorful custom artwork and traditional Mexican tile work.
“This location has always been special to Diane and me,” says Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group.
“From our original ultra-lounge and nightclub, Axis-Radius, this space has always been a landmark in the Scottsdale nightlife scene. So when we looked to launch a new concept, we knew we had to go all out and create a one-of-a-kind experience that speaks to the way people like to nightlife today-casual yet stylish dining in an indoor-outdoor setting that takes advantage of Arizona’s wonderful weather. And then with Skylanes we know there a market for fun, cocktail-friendly entertainment with a high-energy vibe.”
