Cave Creek kindergartners receive official Chinese names

Mar 29th, 2018 Comments:

A Cave Creek Unified School District kindergartner in the Chinese Immersion program receives an official Chinese name. (Submitted photo)

Kindergartners in the Cave Creek Unified School District’s Chinese Immersion program often call each other by their given Chinese names on the playground, school officials say.

They recently received their official, lifelong Chinese names during a celebratory naming ceremony, according to a press release. The students will use their Chinese name when they are on the Chinese classroom side of the program 50 percent of the school day.

“It very much becomes a part of their identity when they are exposed at such a young age,” said World Language Program Coordinator Cristina Ladas in a prepared statement.

Cave Creek Unified School District has placed an emphasis on developing language proficiency in Chinese, Spanish and French from PreK-12th grade as a way of building better critical thinkers, the release noted.

To learn more, contact Ms. Ladas at 480-575-2019 or email: cladas@ccusd93.org.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie