Cave Creek kindergartners receive official Chinese names

Kindergartners in the Cave Creek Unified School District’s Chinese Immersion program often call each other by their given Chinese names on the playground, school officials say.
They recently received their official, lifelong Chinese names during a celebratory naming ceremony, according to a press release. The students will use their Chinese name when they are on the Chinese classroom side of the program 50 percent of the school day.
“It very much becomes a part of their identity when they are exposed at such a young age,” said World Language Program Coordinator Cristina Ladas in a prepared statement.
Cave Creek Unified School District has placed an emphasis on developing language proficiency in Chinese, Spanish and French from PreK-12th grade as a way of building better critical thinkers, the release noted.
To learn more, contact Ms. Ladas at 480-575-2019 or email: cladas@ccusd93.org.
