Cave Creek teachers achieve National Board Certification

The Cave Creek Unified School District has announced its newest National Board Certified Teachers.
National Board Certification is a voluntary advanced teaching credential that complements a state’s teacher license, according to a press release. It is valid for five years, after which NBCTs can seek certification renewal.
Only three percent of teachers in the United States are National Board certified, the press release stated. In Cave Creek, the percentage is 8 percent.
The newest CCUSD certified teachers are:
- Ms. Dee Pipitone, Special Education teacher at Lone Mountain Elementary School, achieved National Board Certification in the area of Exceptional Needs Specialist.
- Ms. Corrie Klinefelter, school counselor at Cactus Shadows High School achieved National Board Certification in the area of School Counseling.
- Ms. Christine Huguley, second grade teacher at Desert Sun Academy, achieved National Board Certification in the area of Early Child Generalist.
CCUSD has three more National Board candidates working toward their certification with several more ready to investigate the process through a pre-candidacy course.
Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick has been a long standing advocate of National Board Certification, the press release states.
“We could not be prouder of the hard work and commitment of our new NBCTs, as well as all of our 20 NBCTs,” the press release states.
Cave Creek Unified School District serves students in the Town of Cave Creek, Town of Carefree, and north Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.