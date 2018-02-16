Cave Creek Unified School District has a solution for teacher shortage in its Kindergarten through 12th grade World Language and Language Immersion classrooms by tapping into the Embassy of Spain, the Chinese Ministry of Education and the French Embassy.
One solution to help world language and immersion programs continue to grow in CCUSD and in the state, the district has employed or offered volunteer placements to 18 educators from Spain, France, Canada, Taiwan and China, according to a press release.
These ministries of education and embassies have their teachers thoroughly interviewed before placing them in an international pool for other countries to choose from, the release said. The international teachers have full teaching degrees either from their home countries or from a U.S. university.
CCUSD World Language Program Coordinator Cristina Ladas, who oversees all aspects of the project, said in a prepared statement “the authenticity that these international teachers bring benefits both them and their CCUSD students. Students learn another language from someone native to that language and culture. On the flip side, the international teachers learn new strategies for how to best teach American students.”
For more information on CCUSD’s PreK-12 World Language programs, contact Ms. Ladas at cladas@ccusd93.org or call 480-575-2019.
