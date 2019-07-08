CCUSD announces new administration for 2019-20 school year

Cave Creek Unified School District has announced their new administrators for the 2019-20 school year.

Patty Jensen

• Dr. Patty Jensen, Lone Mountain Elementary School principal

Dr. Jensen has served as an elementary school principal for the past seven years. She earned a Ph.D. in educational administration and foundations in 2011 from Illinois State University. Her research focuses on how to implement successful two-way dual language programs at the elementary school level, according to a press release.

She has received a number of awards throughout her career, including a six-star distinction for her school by the state of Texas in 2017-18. As flattering as these honors have been, she believes that the purpose of elementary education is to ensure all students have access to an exceptional learning environment that recognizes their strengths, builds on them, and, thus, prepares them for the future.

Staci Wiese

• Ms. Staci Wiese, Desert Willow Elementary School principal

Ms. Wiese joins CCUSD’s elementary principal team from Kent School District in Kent, Washington. Ms. Wiese is a graduate of Saint Martin’s College and the American College of Education with highest honors.

She has been in education for 16 years, including an elementary principal, assistant principal, and instructional facilitator/coach, the press release stated. She is very comfortable leading breakout groups for differentiated professional development with offerings in educational technology, classroom management, curricular resources and building teacher leadership.

Ms. Wiese is passionate about helping students become the citizens they can be, and is known for moving things forward with grace.

Doug King

• Mr. Doug King, director of transportation

Mr. King has over 30 years of experience in transportation and logistics, with the past 14 years in Peoria Unified School District as transportation director. He prides himself on exercising communication and leadership skills to surpass goals in safety and cost reduction.

Mr. King is an Arizona native and attended Thunderbird High School and Glendale Community College. He has served for 28 years as an AIA and NCAA game official for football, basketball and volleyball, the press release stated.

“We welcome these well-qualified leaders as they join our CCUSD team,” said CCUSD Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick.

