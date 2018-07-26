CCUSD Leadership Team receives basic trauma intervention training

Jul 26th, 2018 · by · Comments:

CCUSD Superintendent Burdick tying a tourniquet with a R.I.M. representative. (Submitted photo)

Cave Creek Unified School District Leadership Team recently received training in basic trauma intervention.

Provided by R.I.M. Training, LLC, the team was trained in active

CCUSD Director of Transportation Bruce McWhorter and Cactus Shadows High School Dean of Students Aaron Pettinato tying tourniquets with R.I.M. CEO Dan Green. (Submitted photo)

shooter preparedness, survival mindset for the catastrophic event, and basic trauma medical intervention, which is covered under the Arizona Good Samaritan laws, according to a press release.

This training certified the team for the next 24 months, the release said, adding that members will be able to re-certify on basic trauma medical intervention.

“We are training professionals in the community how to change the outcome of a traumatic situation to one of preparedness,” Dan Greene of R.I.M. Training said in a prepared statement.

Dr. Debbi Burdick, CCUSD superintendent, invited R.I.M. Training to CCUSD since she experienced the training at another location.

“It is unfortunate that we live in a society where we now need this skillset,” she stated. “However, with the tips for survival and for saving lives that we were taught in the span of a morning, our leadership team feels much more empowered and prepared after this powerful training. I would highly recommend this for everyone.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: · · ·
Newsletter

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie