CCUSD Leadership Team receives basic trauma intervention training

Cave Creek Unified School District Leadership Team recently received training in basic trauma intervention.

Provided by R.I.M. Training, LLC, the team was trained in active

shooter preparedness, survival mindset for the catastrophic event, and basic trauma medical intervention, which is covered under the Arizona Good Samaritan laws, according to a press release.

This training certified the team for the next 24 months, the release said, adding that members will be able to re-certify on basic trauma medical intervention.

“We are training professionals in the community how to change the outcome of a traumatic situation to one of preparedness,” Dan Greene of R.I.M. Training said in a prepared statement.

Dr. Debbi Burdick, CCUSD superintendent, invited R.I.M. Training to CCUSD since she experienced the training at another location.

“It is unfortunate that we live in a society where we now need this skillset,” she stated. “However, with the tips for survival and for saving lives that we were taught in the span of a morning, our leadership team feels much more empowered and prepared after this powerful training. I would highly recommend this for everyone.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.