CCUSD teachers selected in Wishes for Teachers program

Three Cave Creek Unified School District teachers have been awarded 2017 Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teacher program grants.
More than 4,200 teachers from nearly 120 cities across the state of Arizona applied in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program, according
to a press release. These teachers wishes were randomly selected:
- Chris Hazeltine from Sonoran Trails Middle School;
- Barbara Burt from Cactus Shadows High School;
- Maureen Love from the developmental preschool.
Mr. Hazeltine is an English teacher at STMS and will use the grant for classroom Chromebooks; Ms. Burt is the Culinary teacher at CSHS and will use the grant for a new refrigerator and freezer for the classroom; and Ms. Love from the developmental preschool will use the grant to buy books for her classroom.
In addition to the grant money, the teachers will enjoy one year of unlimited access to azcentral.com, news and sports apps, the press release stated.
“CCUSD is grateful to the Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teacher Program for recognizing and rewarding teachers for the amazing job they do every day for students,” Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick said in a prepared statement. “Our teachers are thrilled to be able to purchase additional tools for learning for their classrooms. Thank you, Fiesta Bowl Charities!”
Since 1971, Fiesta Bowl Charities has worked to increase its footprint across the state and work to benefit Arizonans year round, during and outside of bowl season. For more information about its local impact and how to get involved, visit FiestaBowl.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.