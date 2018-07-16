Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy at Scottsdale’s Museum of the West July 28

Celebrate National Day of the Cowboy at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West on Saturday, July 28 at 3830 N. Marshall Way. (Submitted photo)

Grab your cowboy or cowgirl hat and celebrate the National Day of the Cowboy at Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West.

On Saturday, July 28 at 3830 N. Marshall Way, visitors can enjoy the day in the museum’s galleries that inspire the western spirit and attend a performance of a live play reading in the museum’s theater at 1 p.m, according to a press release.

Guests are welcome to a complimentary copy of Western Art Collector magazine after the program, the release said. Visitors of all ages can participate in an in-gallery scavenger hunt.

To remember the day and celebrate on social media with #nationaldayofthecowboy, the release added that pictures can be taken in the museum’s 3-D mural installation.

