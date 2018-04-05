Celebrate the arts at Scottsdale City Council breakfast

Join the city of Scottsdale’s mayor and city council for an April 19 breakfast event that celebrates the arts and their impact on the community.
The free, informal event takes place 7:30-9 a.m. Thursday, April 19, at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Arts, 7374 E. Second St.
Instead of speeches, the mayor/council breakfast will feature displays, information and demonstrations from many of Scottsdale’s most noted arts organizations, according to a press release. It’s an opportunity for attendees to learn more about the arts in Scottsdale, plus meet artists and art leaders.
Participating groups include:
- Scottsdale Arts
- Scottsdale League for the Arts
- Scottsdale Artist’s School
- Scottsdale Gallery Association
- Scottsdale Senior Center art programs
The breakfast is also an opportunity to meet and mingle with Mayor Jim Lane, Scottsdale City Council members and citizens in an unstructured setting, the press release stated.
Entertainment will be provided by Scottsdale Unified School District musicians and the winning entry of the high school “I Love the Arts” video contest will be screened.
Last month the city teamed with PHX Architecture and Scottsdale Arts to sponsor the contest as a way for future leaders of our community to share why the arts are important to our city through the medium of video.
Space is limited, and registration is required. Reserve your spot now by visiting ScottsdaleAZ.gov and searching “Council breakfast.”
