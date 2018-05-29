Celebrate Women’s Golf Day on June 5 with What’s Fore Lunch networking event

The LPGA’s Bank of Hope Founders Cup will present this year’s second What’s Fore Lunch women’s networking event on Women’s Golf Day, Tuesday, June 5.

The What’s Fore Lunch “Networking-and-Play” event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camelback Golf Club, 7847 N. Mockingbird Lane in Scottsdale, according to a press release.

In addition to featured guest speaker Arizona State University Women’s Golf Coach Missy Farr-Kaye, there will be opportunities to play, shop and learn everything golf-related.

Guests can enjoy lunch, skills challenges, door prizes, demonstrations, lessons and giveaways. For an additional $20 plus tax, attendees can play nine holes on Camelback Golf Club’s Padre course.

Event Day Schedule:

11 a.m. Check in

11:30 a.m. Lunch with guest speaker Missy Farr-Kaye

12:30-1 p.m. Shopping

1-3 p.m. Demonstrations, skills challenges, lessons on range

2 p.m. Play nine holes on Padre course (additional fee) option

The LPGA is noted as the world’s leading professional golf organization for women, founded in 1950, with a diverse and storied membership of more than 2,300 members representing 30 different countries.

The release stated the organization’s vision to inspire, empower, educate and entertain by showcasing the “very best of women’s golf.” LPGA Tour Professionals compete worldwide; LPGA Teaching and Club Professionals impact the game through teaching, coaching and management.

Event tickets are $35 and are available at www.cuetoems.com.

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.