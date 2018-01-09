Chaparral High named winner of Noon Salute program

Jan 9th, 2018 Comments:

Chaparral High School was presented with a check on Tuesday, Jan. 9. (submitted photo)

Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School’s Symphonic Orchestra has been named the December winners of Fulton Homes Noon Salute program.

The Noon Salute program welcomes Valley school music and vocal groups to submit their version of the National Anthem.

Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave. was presented with a $1,000 check from Fulton Homes on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The orchestra is under the direction of Shana Roberts.

Fulton Homes and KOOL FM have partnered for the seventh consecutive year for the Fulton Homes Noon Salute, according to a press release. Each year during the school year, Fulton Homes and KOOL FM recognize outstanding performances by area middle school and high school bands by airing a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

At the end of each month, one of the bands is selected to receive a $1,000 donation.

    The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.

Tags: , , ,

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie