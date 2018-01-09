Chaparral High named winner of Noon Salute program

Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School’s Symphonic Orchestra has been named the December winners of Fulton Homes Noon Salute program.
The Noon Salute program welcomes Valley school music and vocal groups to submit their version of the National Anthem.
Chaparral High School, 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave. was presented with a $1,000 check from Fulton Homes on Tuesday, Jan. 9.
The orchestra is under the direction of Shana Roberts.
Fulton Homes and KOOL FM have partnered for the seventh consecutive year for the Fulton Homes Noon Salute, according to a press release. Each year during the school year, Fulton Homes and KOOL FM recognize outstanding performances by area middle school and high school bands by airing a performance of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
At the end of each month, one of the bands is selected to receive a $1,000 donation.
