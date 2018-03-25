Chaparral High School presents “Singin’ in the Rain” musical

Chaparral High School’s award-winning theater department presents the classic musical-comedy, “Singin’ in the Rain” at 7 p.m. on April 5-7 in its main stage auditorium, 6935 E. Gold Dust Avenue in Scottsdale.
Adapted from the 1952 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, the entertaining dance numbers, catchy songs, heart-tugging romance, glamorous costumes, and quick wit, spoofs the era when movies went from silent to “talkies,” according to a press release.
Music published by EMI, all rights administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing, LLC. Playwrights: Betty Condon and Adolph Green. Composer: Nacio Herb Brown. Lyricist: Arthur Reed. Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International in New Hartford Connecticut.
All ages are welcome to attend. Tickets are $12 and $10 (with student activity cards); available in the school book store before opening night or at theater box office.
For more ticket information or questions contact theater director, Emily Starrett at estarrett@susd.org or Sandy Flayton sflayton@susd.org.
