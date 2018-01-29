Chaparral High School stages ‘Boeing, Boeing’ Feb. 7-9

Chaparral High School’s award-winning theater department has announced its newest production, “Boeing, Boeing,” with performances slated for Feb. 7-9 in Scottsdale.

In this comedic farce by Marc Camoletti, a philandering bachelor’s scheme of being secretly, and simultaneously, engaged to three international flight attendants goes hysterically awry thanks to a new, speedier, airplane that lands the unknowing women at his Parisian apartment at the same time.

Published through special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., and is for ages 13 and up, according to a press release.

Chaparral High School’s Black Box Theater is at 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave. in Scottsdale. Ticket prices are $10, or $8 with a student activity card.

