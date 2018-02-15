Chaparral High student arrested upon discovery of firearm

A Chaparral High School student has been arrested after a firearm was found inside the student’s vehicle, according to a Feb. 15 statement from Principal Dr. Angela Chomokos.
In a letter addressed to Chaparral parents and guardians, Dr. Chomokos states that an arrest was made on campus today.
Chaparral High School is at 6935 E. Gold Dust Ave. in Scottsdale.
“I want to inform you about an arrest on our campus today,” Dr. Chomokos states in the prepared statement.
“The Scottsdale Police Department took a student into custody after finding a firearm inside that student’s vehicle. At this point, we have no reports of any threats or intended violence.”
No further details have been provided, as the police investigation is ongoing, school officials say.
“However, it is a priority to communicate with our learning community and share as much information as we can in a timely manner,” she stated.
Scottsdale Unified School District Public Information Officer Erin Helm said in an email to the Independent that safety is a top priority for the district.
“Student safety is always our top priority in the Scottsdale Unified School District, but given the devastating events in Florida this week, our students and staff are extra alert,” Ms. Helm said. “Chaparral and SUSD are grateful to the individual(s) who brought this to our attention.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.