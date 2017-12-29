Charros offer new way to make Arizona tax credit work for Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Charros — through the established Charro Foundation — has created the Child Assistance Program Sponsor program meant to give people an opportunity to contribute tax credit dollars toward certain qualified charities.
Here’s how it works: a single Arizona taxpayer can give up to $400 to a qualified charitable organization and receive $400 back from Arizona in a tax credit. So, if you owe $500 in taxes, but you gave $400 in a qualifying donation, you would only owe Arizona $100 in taxes.
If you are a married taxpayer filing a joint return, you can give up to $800. It works the same for qualifying foster care charities, except the limits are higher: $500 for a single filer and $1,000 for a joint filer.
In addition, the Scottsdale Charros added the provision where an Arizona taxpayer can receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $2,200 when you give to the Scottsdale Unified School District.
For taxpayers looking to gain federal tax benefits they need to contribute to CHAPS by Sunday, Dec. 31 meanwhile taxpayers looking to take advantage of the Arizona tax benefits need to contribute by Sunday, April 15.
The Child Assistance Program allows your tax credit donations to provide children:
- A safe bed to sleep in;
- Clean clothing to wear;
- Educational support;
- Emotional support; and
- After school enrichment and programming.
For 56 years the Scottsdale Charros have been in constant pursuit of improving the lives of Scottsdale residents while preserving the community’s ties to its western heritage.
Charros officials say the tax credit program is ultimately a no-cost option for local residents to support public schools and local nonprofit efforts that have been vetted by local philanthropy leaders.
In calendar year 2017 the Scottsdale Charros organization, which delivers an annual grant program to local 501(c)3 charitable organizations, see three times the amount of grant applications it can fund, according to executive director Dennis Robbins.
“Hosting Spring Training Baseball in Scottsdale allows us to generously give back to Scottsdale,” Mr. Robbins said.
“Unfortunately, there is always more needs than there are dollars available. So, we decided to assist our local charities and our local public schools by collecting donations for the dollar-for-dollar Arizona State tax credit program.”
Mr. Robbins points out 100 percent of what is collected goes directly back into the community.
“A total of 100 percent of what we collect goes to a qualified charity or a Scottsdale public school of your choice,” he said of the CHAPS program. “Please direct your state tax credit to the Scottsdale Charros CHAPS charities program.”
The Scottsdale Charros and its CHAPS program supports:
- Arizona Helping Hands
- Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale
- Boys Hope Girls Hope of Arizona
- Camelot Therapeutic Horsemanship
- Child Crisis Arizona
- Duet: Partners in Health and Aging
- Family Promise of Greater Phoenix
- Feeding Matters
- Miracle League of Arizona
- NotMYkid
- Reigning Grace Youth Ranch
- Ryan House
- Scottsdale Unified School District
- Southwest Human Development
- STARS
To learn more about this effort to find how a donation to the CHAPS program can be funneled to your favorite qualifying charity, go to chapscharities.org.
