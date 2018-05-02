Christine Huguley is named Cave Creek Unified School District 2018 Teacher of the Year

Congratulations are extended to Christine Huguley, a second grade teacher at Desert Sun Academy, who was recently named the 2018 Cave Creek Unified School District Teacher of the Year.
Ms. Huguley was awarded $3,000 and will complete her application for the 2019 Arizona Educational Foundation’s Arizona Teacher of the Year program, according to a press release on the Cave Creek Unified School District celebrating “great teaching” with its annual gala, according to a press release.
“This is one of the most important celebrations of the year in the Cave Creek Unified School District as we honor some of our most inspiring and engaging master teachers,” Superintendent Dr. Debbi Burdick said in a prepared statement.
Catherine Malina, kindergarten teacher at Desert Willow Elementary, and Shelley Kniffen, eighth grade teacher at Sonoran Trails Middle School were also honored. They both received $1,000, the release said.
Community members, Richard Gunderson and his wife, were also recognized for their donation to financially support the district’s Teacher of the Year program, the release added.
For more information on the Cave Creek Unified School District, visit ccusd93.org or call 480-575-2000.
