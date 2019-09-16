City Council ‘adopts’ MCACC for animal services through June 2020

The Scottsdale City Council recently approved an extension to its agreement with Maricopa County for animal control services. (File photo)

The Scottsdale City Council approved on consent an amendment to an intergovernmental agreement with Maricopa County to provide animal control services in the city through June 2020.

Amendment No. 2, which the council approved at its Aug. 28 meeting, retroactively extends the agreement for another year, according to a city staff report.

Maricopa County receives $177,800 per year for fiscal years 2018-19 and 2019-20 for its animal care and control services.

City staff say they are “satisfied with the animal care and control services the county has been providing to the city and its citizens and the county offers municipalities a cost-effective means of providing this service.”

The amendment also covers the cost of additional services for the McDowell Sonoran Preserve consisting of six added patrol shifts, which began in March, and six more patrol shifts beginning October 2019, at an estimated cost of $800 per shift.

Agreement terms and conditions hold the county accountable for its performance and will allow the city to deduct from these figures if the county fails to meet performance standards.

The cost of the amended agreement was planned for and included in the fiscal year 2019-20 adopted budget supported by the general fund from Community Services and Public Safety sector of the police department.

Maricopa County has provided animal care and control services to Scottsdale since 1977 in addition to providing services to surrounding county communities.

The county maintains its own facilities, equipment and trained personnel for the maintenance, control and impoundment and/or destruction of unclaimed or vicious animals, vaccination, licensing of dogs and rabies control, according to the report.

Services regularly provided to the city include:

Responding to stray dog complaints;

Animal bite investigations;

Warnings and citations for leash law violations;

Impoundment and sheltering animals allowed by law;

Enforcing violations of state and city animal control codes and ordinances; and

Guidance to city services designated to handle, resolve and/or mitigate community animal care, control and nuisance issues.

