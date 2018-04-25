City council agrees to intellectual property license to share SPL program

Knowing and Growing! programs are growing as Scottsdale City Council approved an intellectual property license agreement with Tempe Community Council to use Scottsdale Public Library’s proprietary age-appropriate learning curriculum.
Scottsdale City Council members approved an intellectual property license agreement with the Tempe Community Council to use the city’s proprietary Knowing and Growing! Books Can education programs, with the library director acting as its agent to enter in intellectual property license agreements with other entities in the future, according to a city staff report.
The approved the agreement passed on consent, April 10 at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
The two six-week signature early learning educational programs, Books Can for ages up to 5, and Fun with Math & Science for ages 3-5, are under the Knowing and Growing curriculum providing access to basic learning concepts and encouraging interactions between parents and their children, the city staff report described.
The curriculum is made possible through a $154,650 grant city council accepted on July 5, 2016, which was the program’s catalyst, the report detailed.
While the city wants to allow other organizations, including the schools served by the Tempe Community Council family resource center to use the proprietary educational programs and curricula for a fee, the report said, interested organizations must participate in a training by the city to protect the its proprietary interests in the programs and curricula, in addition to executing an intellectual property license agreement.
So far, an employee from Tempe Community Council has attended the training, and Tempe Community Council will pay the city of Scottsdale $400,000 to use the Books Can curriculum in the schools served by its family resource center for an initial one-year term, with the possibility of two one-year renewals.
By allowing other organizations to use the programs for a fee, the city will be able to provide necessary aid and expanded educational opportunities to other communities, according to the city staff report. Funds received from organizations will be deposited in the city’s General Fund.
