City Council approves $18K endowment for the Scottsdale library

Scottsdale City Council approved the distribution of $18,000 in interest income from the Rassner Memorial Scottsdale Library Endowment Fund.

Approved on consent at a Sept. 24 meeting, City Council authorized the distribution of interest income for fiscal year 2019-20 in the amount of $18,000 from the Rassner Memorial Scottsdale Library Endowment to the Scottsdale Public Library to support educational and technological needs recommended by the library board.

In 1989, the late Ruth S. Rassner left a portion of her estate to the Scottsdale Public Library for purchasing books, furniture and equipment with hopes to enrich the library “in accordance with the provisions of her bequest,” according to a city staff report.

As of June 30, the Rassner Memorial Scottsdale Library Endowment Fund held by Arizona Community Foundation has a value of $422,389, the report said.

On Sept. 18, the library board recommended accepting the recently approved portion of the Rassner Memorial endowment after an open meeting to discuss using the funds.

As a result, the endowment distribution was decided for educational and technological needs of the Scottsdale library system to fund developing the library’s collection, supporting early learning and youth projects, and/or purchasing equipment to assist with circulating library material, the report said.

In 1991, the City of Scottsdale reportedly established the endowment “to offer residents an opportunity to contribute to their community with immediate and planned gifts held in perpetuity.”

Distributions of interest income from the endowment funds are disbursed annually as per agreements between the city and the Arizona Community Foundation, which holds the principal.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.