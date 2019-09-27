City Council approves $2M job order contracts for Preserve work

A Scottsdale job order contract for construction, rehabilitation and obliteration of McDowell Sonoran Preserve trails has been modified to continue work.

Scottsdale City Council recently approve modified job order contracts with American Conservation Experience and Cuddy Mountain Trail Company. (File photo)

The Scottsdale City Council approved modifications to job order contracts with American Conservation Experience and Cuddy Mountain Trail Company to authorize the first of three option years for Preserve trail projects as needed.

Approved on consent by Scottsdale City Council at the Sept. 17 meeting, the contracts stipulate the city can’t exceed $2 million per contract, according to a city staff report.

The cost amount of $2 million is “consistent with anticipated requirements” necessary to work on projects during the next year, the report said, noting the combined construction costs for all projects will not exceed that amount annually for each contract.

Since the initial job order contract was approved in September 2017, the city notes its satisfaction with the services provided by American Conservation Experience and Cuddy Mountain Trail Company, which “provided timely, high quality, and cost-effective construction for the city,” the report stated.

Some of the numerous projects have included the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Trail Assessment, Ringtail and Lost Dog Wash Trails Maintenance and the North Preserve Trail Improvements.

For larger, individual construction projects, staff will continue to select contractors using either low-bid or other qualification-based selection procedures per council approval for individual construction contracts.

The process remains for city staff notifying and involving the community about job orders issued under these contracts when projects are constructed using other procurement methods, the report detailed.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.