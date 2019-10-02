City Council approves ArtFest of Scottsdale for $30K funding

City Council has approved Artfest of Scottsdale for no more than $30,000 from a portion of the fiscal year 2019-20 Tourism Development Fund.

Approved on consent at the Sept. 24 Scottsdale City Council meeting, funding is allocated toward event retention and development for Artfest of Scottsdale just in time for the 26th annual event taking place Nov. 23 and 24 at the Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, according to the city staff report.

The new event funding agreement is with the event producer, Andrew Maguire & Associates LLC, 2145 E. Kaler Drive in Phoenix, which is allocating $12,000 toward event marketing against a total event budget of $70,000, including marketing and promotional benefits “substantially equal to the proposed city’s expenditure.”

The event’s producer requested a one-year event development agreement with the City of Scottsdale as more than 15,000 attendees are expected during the two-day event, according to the staff report, noting proposed benefits for the city and the local tourism industry.

A “public purpose” justifying the city’s expenditure was identified for the dual celebration of fine art, featuring 150 artisans, live music, and a variety of international food, according to the report, detailing the event’s background.

In 2018, the Scottsdale ArtFest event participated in the new event development funding program, receiving $15,000 and the event producer was said to be contract compliant, the report outlined.

Doubling the initial amount, the Tourism Development Commission, on Aug. 20, recommended that City Council allocate $30,000 from the Tourism Development Fund used for events and event development in support of the one-year agreement.

At the conclusion of the event, the event producer will provide the city a post achievement event report, including an evaluation of the producer’s performance under the event funding agreement as well as the benefits to the city and the public, the report added.

