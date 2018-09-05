City Council approves construction of Scottsdale Fire Station 616

Scottsdale City Council has approved a measure allowing for the construction of Fire Station No. 616 at 10905 E. Loving Tree Lane.

During an Aug. 28 Scottsdale City Council meeting, members approved on consent a resolution for a Municipal Use Master Site Plan to construct a fire station on the designated 3.3 acres of rural land along Loving Tree Lane.

The proposed fire station will sprout on a parcel of land situated to the southeast of North Cave Creek Road and North 110th Street intersection.

Today, the site, accessible from north Cave Creek Road and east Loving Tree Lane, is undeveloped and the existing east Loving Tree Lane right-of-way has not been improved other than placing the utilities, according to an Aug. 28 city staff report.

On June 27, the Scottsdale Planning Commission heard the case, approving with a 7-0 vote before the recent approval of the site plan to construct the fire station as the proposed development was not deemed detrimental to adjacent property owners.

Notable tenets of the municipal site plan state:

The proposed fire station is designed with the preservation of the natural terrain such as ridges, peaks, and washes; and the structure will protect the community in case of an emergency.

Once completed, the fire station proposed for this site will improve response times to the surrounding community; and

The site’s location provides the most efficient and effective access to the city of Scottsdale’s thoroughfare infrastructure allowing for improved deployment of fire department assets.

The site, identified as the final location for the development of Scottsdale Fire Station 616, was purchased by City Council in March 2012, the city staff report states.

Northeast Valley Editorial Assistant Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.