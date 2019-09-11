City Council approves density incentive for north Scottsdale parcel

Scottsdale City Council meets at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

A north Scottsdale planned subdivision will get more lots in exchange for more natural open space as part of an amendment to the already-approved Reatta Ranch Guest Ranch.

The City Council approved on consent the density incentive at its Aug. 28 meeting. The approval allows Robert Braun — owner of the site at the northwest corner of 132nd Street and Pinnacle Vista Drive — to change his original lot count from 11 to 13.

In exchange, Mr. Braun agreed to add 1.58 acres of additional natural area open space to the planned subdivision. This brings the site’s total to 9.17 acres of NAOS. The parcel is also zoned R1-70 ESL.

The applicant also plans to have future amended development standards, which will go through the Development Review Board during the preliminary plat process, according to a city staff report to council.

The parcel contains watercourses with a 100-year peak flow rate, city staff say. Proposed NAOS shows washes within the parcel being protected with the main road crossing smaller washes. The owner also plans to put NAOS over other smaller washes.

City staff say the site did not have large enough washes to qualify for protection as vista corridor easements.

There is mainly undeveloped land surrounding the site but there are several single-family homes to the west of the property.

City staff say the applicant reached out to property owners within 750 feet of the parcel to notify them of the proposed change.

City staff say they received one call regarding the density incentive application and staff followed up with an in-person meeting to answer how the change might affect her property. Staff also spoke to another resident regarding the project’s process.

