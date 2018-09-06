City Council approves final plat for Sereno Canyon Community Plan in north Scottsdale

A large portion of a planned resort community has received the Scottsdale City Council’s approval via final plat, inching the overall project forward.

The overall project, called Sereno Canyon, will include 350 acres in north Scottsdale near the corner of North 128th Street and Pinnacle Peak Road but the final plat only included 129 acres, coined Phase 4. The approval came at the council’s Tuesday, Aug. 28 regular meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Council previously approved three other cases for Sereno Canyon Community Plan, making way for a combination of single-family, townhome lots and a resort/spa development spanning over 350 acres that includes the newly approved site.

The proposal for the development included four parcels or phases. The phasing of the proposed development came after the Development Review Board approved it earlier in the summer. Each phase will go before the City Council for approval.

Council previously approved a General Plan amendment and zoning district map amendment that allowed for higher density on the overall 350 acres. The approvals allowed 397 units on the total 350 acres.

For the recently-approved portion of the overall plan, the developer plans to put 299 units that will be comprised of key, villas, townhomes and the resort amenity.

The planned break up of these units is to make 263 parcels and several tracts. Two of the lots will have the main Mountain House Lodge building and resort cottages, making more than one dwelling unit on the lot.

The developer also has plans for a 100-foot-wide scenic corridor easement along North 128th Street frontage of the site. There is an entry gate on east Ranch Gate Road and the plat calls for another on north 128th Street, just outside the scenic corridor easement.

Originally, the previously-approved General Plan amendment case and zoning district map amendment case called for 176 acres of natural area open space for all four phases. This included 56 acres for Phase 4.

The plat indicates 53.9 acres of NAOS in the Phase 4 boundaries but the developer plans to include the total requisite acres of NAOS with an additional three quarters of an acre.

City staff says it received no community feedback but it did distribute notifications to property owners within 750 feet of the site, according to a staff report.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738