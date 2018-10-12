City Council approves new cell tower in Old Town Scottsdale

A new cell tower will make its way to the corner of Buckbone Trail and Indian School Road after the Scottsdale City Council approved a new wireless communication facility that will significantly extend a parking lot light pole.

The council approved a conditional use permit for the WCF to go in a 19-foot-4-inch light pole in the Hilton Garden Inn Scottsdale Old Town parking lot at 7324 E. Indian School Road.

The approval, which came on consent at the council’s Tuesday, Sept. 11 meeting, will increase the light pole to 31 feet.

A height increase of six feet or less only requires the Development Review Board’s approval but since the extension exceeds that limit, the City Council had to review if the facility met the CUP criteria, according to a city staff report to council.

The site is part of the AT&T small wireless facility network where the majority of facilities are on streetlight poles in the public right-of-way, thus recusing them from a zoning process.

AT&T, per the staff report, was unable to find a right-of-way location for the SWF, therefore prompting the decision to put it on the hotel’s property. AT&T SWF use an omni style antenna at similar elevations, which made placing it on the hotel’s roof not feasible.

City staff claimed they had not received any calls or emails opposing the project.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738