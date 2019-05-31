City Council approves rezoning of one-acre lot in north Scottsdale

A view of Scottsdale City Hall in downtown Scottsdale Tuesday, March 21. (Independent Newsmedia/Josh Martinez)

A nine-unit townhome project took its next steps to completion as the local City Council approved the rezoning of the community’s site in north Scottsdale.

The one-acre site, which is at 21818 N. Miller Road, will change from the planned convenience center district to medium density residential (R-3) district. The decision came at the Scottsdale City Council’s May 21 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

The development’s plans call for three separate buildings, totaling nine units in all. The maximum units allowed on the property are 12, according to a city staff report to council.

There will be one five-unit building and two two-unit buildings. City staff say the majority of the drainage improvements are existing and were constructed with neighboring projects.

The building will be no more than 30 feet tall. The development will also carry 18,107 square feet of open space. The owner also has plans for a 50-foot average desert scenic buffer setback along Deer Valley Road.

City staff doesn’t anticipate a significant increase in traffic, and say the proposal meets all transportation requirements. There will be 18 parking spaces and the ordinance does not require additional parking for guests.

There are plans for two vehicular access points: one on Miller Road and one on the Deer Valley Road frontage.

The site, which the city annexed in 1982, originally carried a single-family residential district (R1-43) zoning. Eight years later, the zoning changed to planned convenience center.

This type of zoning allows for basic convenience goods shopping and services within walking distance of nearby residences, city staff said in a report to council.

In 1998, there were two conditional use permits on the site for a gas station and a bank though the projects never came to fruition, leaving the site undeveloped. The Development Review Board approved several other commercial projects in 2007 but those never came to be as well.

News Services Reporter Josh Martinez can be contacted at jmartinez@newszap.com or at 623-445-2738