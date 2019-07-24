City Council approves two residential, one commercial final plats

Scottsdale City Council recently approves three final plats to proceed with production. (File photo)

City Council recently approved the final plats for two residential and one commercial area spanning from the northwest to southwest areas of Scottsdale.

Approved on consent at the regular Scottsdale City Council July 1 meeting were final plats for:

Wolf Springs Ranch, a 40-lot residential subdivision with single-family homes on about a 20-acre site on the northwest corner of north 94th Street and east Cactus Road;

HV91 17-lot residential subdivision on about 20 acres with single-family residences, including environmentally sensitive lands zoning, on the southwest corner of east Happy Valley Road and north 91st Street; and

Cavasson new commercial subdivision on an approximate 30.11 acre lot with 12 tracts, and rights-of-way for two new public streets with Planned Community District, Planned Airpark Core zoning at 18700 north Hayden Road on the northwest corner of N. Hayden Road and State Route 101.

Both developments for Wolf Springs Ranch and HV91 are planned gated residential communities, while the commercial subdivision of Cavasson will be associated with the Nationwide Corporate Headquarters, according to a city staff report.

The new Wolf Springs Ranch residential community — which Empire Residential Communities Fund II & III owns — replaces a ranch and two private schools that used to occupy the space but has since been demolished. Four existing driveways on Cactus Road and two driveways on north 94th Street will be removed to accommodate the new subdivision.

The 40-home subdivision, at a density of two dwelling units per acre, is consistent with the density of surrounding neighborhoods. Amended development standards for Wolf Springs Ranch has 30-feet, western and northern-most lots limited to one story, according to the report, noting that vehicles will be able to access and leave the subdivision via 94th Street.

A median break will be constructed on north 94th Street to allow vehicles to turn into the subdivision from northbound 94th Street and enable vehicles to exit the subdivision and turn northbound onto 94th Street. However, the only access on to 93rd Street from the subdivision will be for emergency only.

A rural development area, annexed from county to city of Scottsdale in 1981, is allotted for HV91 17-lot consisting of a 20-acre site on the southwest corner of east Happy Valley Road and 91st Street. A 50-foot-wide desert scenic road buffer along east Happy Valley Road and 0.6 acre of excess natural open space are also in the plans.

The HV91 subdivision has amended development standards with reductions of minimum lot areas of 32,250 square feet, including 113 feet width, 30 feet front yard, 15 feet side yard and rear setbacks of 26.25 feet, noted the report.

The Cavasson subdivision project consists of a new, five-story office building, a five-level, above-grade parking garage and associated site improvements, according to the report, detailing the Nationwide Corporate Headquarters building plus a parking garage.

The office building is proposed to be 87 feet, including rooftop appurtenances, with between 1,432-3,750 parking spaces, the report added.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.