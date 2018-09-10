City Council gives $54k payment, agreement for International Off-Road, UTV Expo

The International Off-Road and UTV Expo got a financial boost from Scottsdale after the City Council approved a one-year event agreement and $54,000 subsidy to go to the event.

The approval came as part of the consent agenda of the council’s Wednesday, Aug. 29 regular meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. Funding for the event will come from the Tourism Development Fund.

The expo is slated for Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 later this year at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road. Event organizers Company of the Americas, Inc. anticipate an attendance of 17,000 and more than 200 exhibitors, according to a city staff report to council.

Through studying several reports, city staff says it has determined there are substantial benefits to the city and local tourism industry. Staff also cited marketing and promotional benefits from the event.

The expo will feature displays of off-road and sand vehicles as well as utility task vehicles and numerous accessories.

