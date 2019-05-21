City Council paves way to improve Hayden, Thomas roads intersection

Approving on consent at the May 14 meeting, Scottsdale City Council authorized a $235,440 contract with Ritoch-Powell and Associates for construction administration services to improve Hayden and Thomas roads intersection.

The awarded contract for construction administrative services includes building raised medians, dual left turn lanes with positive offsets for improved visibility, a dedicated right turn lane, access point consolidation, and pedestrian safety improvements, according to a city staff report.

Construction is expected to last six months and was slated to begin in May. This follows a 2009 ranking in which Maricopa Association of Governments noted the intersection as 11th on its intersection list of high crash locations in the county.

In that same year, the intersection was identified in a report among the top 5% in the state as a location “exhibiting safety needs.”

Based on reports, the city spearheaded a safety analysis of the intersection and applied for an intersection safety improvements grant from the Federal Highway Administration, according to the staff report, detailing a timeline from 2011 when FHA gave approval for the project’s eligibility to use grant funds; and receiving authorization in October 2012 by City Council for Ritoch-Powell’s engineering services contract to design and prepare a project assessment.

However, due to extensive construction impacts and estimated costs that exceeded available funding, the project was put on hold, the staff report said.

On April 28, 2015, council approved Ritoch-Powell and Associates to submit design services documents to perform construction for the intersection improvements project, including details about construction phase services.

In April, the City Council approved the construction bid award with AJP Electric regarding the intersection improvements.

Public outreach and community involvement is planned during the construction phase including meetings with property owners, stakeholders and community members, according to the report.

Project funding is available in CIP Project TB57, Hayden/Thomas Safety Improvements, the city staff report stated, adding that portions of eligible project components will be reimbursable through the Federal Highway Administration through the Highway Safety Improvement Program during construction.

Independent Newsmedia News Services Specialist Delarita Ford can be reached by e-mail at dford@newszap.com.