City council restructures agreement for concession services at Scottsdale Stadium

The Scottsdale City Council approved an amendment to the city’s stadium concession agreement, altering the extension provision to allow for five one-year extensions as opposed to one five-year extension.

The decision was part of the Tuesday, July 3 consent agenda, which the council unanimously approved, at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd.

Since 2008, the city has been in an agreement with Arizona Sportservice Inc. to provide concessions, catering and alcoholic beverage services at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road, during all events with the exception of spring training games.

The agreement had the option of two five-year extensions, which the city used one in 2013, according to a city staff report.

The city plans to develop a new master plan for Scottsdale Stadium, leading to the desire of restructuring the agreement. With the new master plan in mind, the city claims there will be opportunities to grow, relocate and modify concession services.

This is the second amendment for this agreement. The first one was on Dec. 2, 2014 and revised provisions regarding alcoholic beverages, concessionaire training and concession facilities. It also added terms to the general provisions.

