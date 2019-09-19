City Council to consider three finalists for city attorney job

Scottsdale City Hall is in the Old Town area at 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The search for Scottsdale’s next city attorney is nearing a potential conclusion, with three finalists moving forward to interview with City Council members and present at a public meeting, after which one could be selected for the job.

The three finalists

M. Colleen Connor is currently with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office where she manages the group that provides legal support to the county’s elected officials including the county attorney, sheriff, treasurer and school superintendent.

Ms. Connor has previous experience with the Office of the Attorney General and is a former executive director of the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. She earned her law degree from the University of Baltimore in 1994, according to a press release.

Deryck R. Lavelle is currently an assistant city attorney with the City of Phoenix where he provides legal counsel to the mayor and City Council, city manager and other departments.

He is also the chief legal officer and general counsel for the non-profit Phoenix Community Development and Investment Corporation. Mr. Lavelle has previous experience with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and in private practice.

He earned his law degree from the California Western School of Law (San Diego) in 2002.

Sherry R. Scott is currently a deputy city attorney with the City of Scottsdale where she represents and provides legal advice to the city’s operating departments, charter officers and appointed boards and commissions.

Ms. Scott has specific experience with the city’s zoning ordinance, human resources ordinance, airport ordinance and ethics code. She has previous experience in private practice. She earned her law degree from Arizona State University in 1991.

The process

The finalists will meet “one-on-one” with City Council members Wednesday, Oct. 2.

A City Council meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, during which each candidate will make an introductory presentation to the City Council.

During the public meeting, the City Council may go into executive session, after which the public meeting could re-convene and the City Council could select Scottsdale’s next city attorney.

Former City Attorney Bruce Washburn retired this summer, and deputy city attorney Joe Padilla was named acting city attorney.

Mr. Padilla’s role as acting city attorney began on June 27.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.