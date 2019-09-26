City Hall looks to corral exuberance of short-term Scottsdale marketplace

Scottsdale Planning Development Area Director Raun Keagy outlines the short-term rental discussion Wednesday, Aug. 7. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Scottsdale officials are tightening their regulations when it comes to short-term rentals and unruly residential properties.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Scottsdale City Council voted unanimously on two ordinances aiming to strengthen the municipality’s ability to regulate short-term rentals.

The first ordinance adopted additional provisions authorized by House Bill 2672 and transferred existing provisions concerning short term rentals found in the city’s zoning ordinance to allow more easily enforcement of such provisions.

The second ordinance specifically addresses unruly parties or gatherings and makes it easier to hold property owners accountable for repeated unruly gatherings or parties on their properties through imposition of response fees and fines.

“As we all know, rentals are allowed in the city,” said Area Director Raun Keagy during his presentation to the City Council. “We’ve had some fairly limited ability to enforce actions on them. The state took some action, and tonight’s ordinance is intended to mirror those changes the state instituted.”

Three residents spoke at the City Council meeting expressing their frustration with short-term rentals within their neighborhoods.

“When we buy a home in a residential area, that zoning is a predictability that our quality of life, our peaceful enjoyment of our home and our backyard is supposedly guaranteed, because everyone else is residential,” longtime resident Sonnie Kirtley said during public comment.

“And then along comes the state ‘leadership’ and removes the 30-day regulation that protected us from these in-and-out motels in our neighborhood.”

Ms. Kirtley outlined concerns with the short-term rental models, including health inspections and code inspections. She also believes a fee schedule for offending properties will be minor compared to the income coming in from rentals.

“The enforcement is going to be critical — when we’re talking about enforcement, why is my police department having to spend their time away from public safety to knock on doors and break up parties,” she said. “I think it’s a poor use of our trained public officials.”

Stronger regulations

During the 2019 legislative session, the State Legislature passed HB 2672; the bill made some small changes to the authority that cities have in the regulation of residential vacation rentals, also known as short-term rentals.

The bill clarifies that cities can prohibit a short-term rental owner from using the property for non-residential purposes including retail, restaurant, banquet space or other similar use, such as a wedding.

The bill also allows cities to require the owner of a short-term rental to provide contact information for someone who is responsible for responding to complaints before offering for rent.

When the ordinance goes into effect in 30 days, Scottsdale will require owners of short-term rental properties to provide contact information.

Additionally, the Arizona Department of Revenue is now authorized to impose additional penalties in some circumstances to short term rental operators who have been cited by a local government for ordinance violations relating to their operations.

Mr. Keagy explained that simultaneously, City Council directed the city manager’s and city attorney’s offices to review and offer recommendations to update the public nuisance ordinance to better address unruly parties or gatherings and make it easier to hold property owners accountable.

A team of city staff including members from the city manager’s office, city attorney’s office, police and code enforcement departments completed this process and developed the proposed ordinance, according to a city staff report.

The ordinance is applicable to all private residences whether they are long term rentals, short term rentals or owner occupied.

A nuisance party is defined as an assembly of persons for a social activity or for a special occasion in a manner which constitutes a substantial disturbance of the quiet enjoyment of private or public property.

This includes, but is not limited to, excessive noise or traffic, obstruction of public streets by crowds or vehicles, public drunkenness, the service of alcohol to minors, fights, disturbances of the peace and litter.

Whereas an unlawful gathering is defined as a party, gathering or event where spirituous liquor is served to, or is in the possession of, or consumed by any minor, or where illegal drugs are in possession of, or consumed by any person, regardless of whether it would otherwise qualify as a nuisance party.

The new nuisance and unlawful gathering ordinance will include a sliding scale of service fees for police responses, including in some cases assessment of such fees on landlords and property owners.

“The police department will respond to complaints that occur in a neighborhood; they’ll go out and they’ll address a situation. Oftentimes they can quiet things down,” Mr. Keagy said, explaining different techniques such as a disturbing of peace or disorderly conduct violation.

“Our concern is, what happens the next weekend when it’s a different group of people who may be in a specific property and the same type of behavior occurs? Our goal was to go back and hold the property owner responsible to say, ‘you need to do a better job of vetting the people coming to your properties, the guests that are there, and if there is an issue that you solve it in real time. If not, you will be assessed a service fee.’”

Mr. Keagy noted that during an Aug. 7 open house, the vast majority of attendees — with a little over 100 people there — felt the original fee structure proposed was too low. Mr. Keagy says staff agreed, and based on feedback they increased the response fees.

Fees now are: $500, $1,250 and $2,500.

Of the 61 emails Mr. Keagy received on the ordinances, he said 54 were in support, and some raised concerns about “over regulation.”

“There were a couple of short-term operators who felt they were working hard to be a good neighbor, and they felt they shouldn’t be lumped in to the whole group of non-responsible owners,” Mr. Keagy said. “When I talked to those people I assured them that if they are in fact being responsible and they are conducting a short-term rental that is not disruptive to a neighborhood, this should not be a problem for them.”

The city is in the process of creating a database to track nuisance complaints and gather responsible party information, Mr. Keagy said.

Local impacts

Scottsdale Councilwoman Virginia Korte spoke to the impact of the short-term rentals and nuisance parties on Scottsdale.

Agreeing with Ms. Kirtley’s sentiments, Ms. Korte says it’s unfortunate the duty falls on the police department.

“This really takes our police department and our police personnel away from other needs of our city,” Ms. Korte said. “It’s unfortunate that it falls on our police department, but it does.”

Last year, the Arizona League of Cities and Towns lobbied for a strict protocol regarding short-term rentals along with other cities, Ms. Korte said.

“It impacts all of us in different ways we don’t think about,” she said.

“It’s not only our neighborhoods being destroyed — and I completely agree with our speakers — it also impacts our hotel and resort industry. But it also impacts our long-term rentals. It takes that affordable housing component out of the market because our entrepreneurial citizens realize they can make more money on short term then long term. It’s taken a large percentage of long term rentals out of the market. It’s those long term rentals that provides affordable housing for our work force. So the impact of this is deep; not only to our neighborhoods but also to our workforce.”

