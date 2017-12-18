City of Scottsdale to test run Sky Harbor Connection Program

The city of Scottsdale will be testing a new transportation program that will reimburse share-ride users who travel to and from the municipality.
The six-month trial period for the Sky Harbor Connection Program will begin January 2018, according to a city staff report.
The program approval included a fiscal year 2017-18 Tourism Development Fund operating contingency transfer of $300,000 to the Transportation Department operating budget to cover costs. Specifically, that money would come from the Transient Occupancy Tax, which visitors pay, according to the city council report.
The approval for the program came Scottsdale City Council’s Tuesday, Dec. 5 meeting at City Hall, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd., as part of the consent agenda.
The program allows people to use Uber, Lyft or Z-Trip with the city partially reimbursing the cost, according to the city council report.
This would apply to trips between Sky Harbor International Airport and a Scottsdale hotel as well as trips between two Scottsdale locations.
People would receive a code for transportation to use for one of these trips.
In the city council-approved five year tourism strategic plan a direct transportation connection between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Scottsdale is recommended.
“Transportation is important to the tourism industry as both visitors to Scottsdale and the city of Scottsdale wish visitors to travel to various businesses and events during their stay,” the city staff report stated. “A need exists to provide Scottsdale visitors direct transportation from Sky Harbor Airport to Scottsdale, and to better serve visitors within the City of Scottsdale.”
For ride-share companies to receive reimbursement, they will provide a monthly invoice to the city detailing each trip with its origin and destination as well as the reimbursement amount.
City staff say the municipality would only pay up to $10 per trip with a maximum of two trips in six months per person in an effort to limit use of the program.
Some potential issues city staff say they see is ride-share companies not being willing to provide traveler identity to the city, raising the number of trips to two per company or six overall in a six-month period.
Another challenge city staff sees is groups of two or more individuals could each use codes, potentially increasing the number of trips per individual.
The city’s transportation department currently administers a program of vouchers for its Cab Connection program, the staff report stated. The Sky Harbor Connection Program would utilize a similar process, except smart phones would be used instead of paper vouchers.
City staff say the main purpose of the trial period is to see if ride-share companies can restrict the program to Scottsdale visitors and to two trips per six months.
Staff believe the trial program will improve perceptions of the city’s transportation; enhance visitor arrival experience; increase sales tax for the city; garner positive media coverage; showcase Scottsdale as “innovative;” and reduce parking in downtown.
Visitors ranked Scottsdale low in local transportation compared to competitive markets, according to two reports cited in the city council report.
This pushed into motion an effort to create a direct line and resulted in the trial program after several months of discussion.
