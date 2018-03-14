City officials schedule community conversation following marketing misstep

Following a reported marketing flop at Texas event South by Southwest, officials in Scottsdale’s economic development team are looking to expand their diversity and inclusion practices.
The world’s biggest names in business, technology, and government are sharing their words of wisdom at South by Southwest, and the city of Scottsdale economic development team is there as well promoting career opportunities for talent and raising awareness for companies to scale in the region, according to a press release.
“Unfortunately, we earned attention of a different kind when our ill-conceived ‘SaguarBro’ t-shirts landed with a thud. Thanks to some passionate Valley business people, we quickly saw our attempt to be creative for what it was: insensitive and out of touch. We apologize and have consigned the shirts to trash recycling,” Economic Development Director Danielle Casey said in a prepared statement.
With eyes wide open, the department is working to change this mistake into an opportunity to elevate the ecosystem and would like the community’s help and support, the press release stated.
To do that, a community conversation will be hosted next week on diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.
“We hope to better educate ourselves, collaborate with the community and discuss ways we can all support the diverse and inclusive culture that truly represents our region as being the ‘Better Valley,’ an alternative to the culture and lifestyle in other ecosystems,” Ms. Casey said in the statement.
The community conversation is slated to be 6-8:30 p.m. Monday, March 19 at DeskHub Scottsdale, 7135 E. Camelback Road, suite 360.
Facilitated networking will ensue the first hour, with a community forum from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Light food and drinks will be provided, the press release stated.
Register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/community-conversation-diversity-inclusion-in-tech-tickets-44126454413
