City seeks to recognize businesses, organizations for environmental work

The city of Scottsdale is accepting nominations for its Environmental Achievement Recognition Award.

The award celebrates environmental excellence in areas such as resource conservation, waste reduction and drought prevention.

The Environmental Quality Advisory Board’s inaugural award honored Hyatt Regency Scottsdale for the resort’s accomplishments that were “designed, engineered, cost analyzed and then approved by business executives because the return on investment made sense,” according to a release.

Eligible candidates include businesses, associations and organizations located in Scottsdale.

Nominations will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 10.

To begin the application process, visit: scottsdaleaz.gov/planning-development/environmental-initiatives-compliance/environmental-achievement-award.

The Environmental Quality Advisory Board established the Environmental Achievement Recognition Award in August 2015 “to celebrate exemplary environmental achievements, foster partnerships with local businesses and organizations and stimulate environmental initiatives to enrich the lives of Scottsdale residents.”

The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.