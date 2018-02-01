City staff narrow new flag designs to 10, seeks public input

Several months after an open call for design ideas, 10 finalists are in the running to be Scottsdale’s new official flag and the city is asking the public to provide input for the City Council.
The city has posted a new survey with the 10 finalists on its website at http://www.scottsdaleaz.gov/city-flag-challenge.
When the challenge opened last October, the goal was to find a new design that would become an easily recognized symbol of Scottsdale and its blend of western heritage, natural beauty and modern art and culture, a press release explains.
The public responded with 260 submissions. The city’s Neighborhood Advisory Commission helped narrow that group down, selecting six of the finalists, according to a release.
In a similar process, a city staff team selected four finalists, resulting in the final 10 that the public can now weigh in on via the city’s website.
Online public feedback will close Wednesday, Feb. 28. After that, the City Council is expected to consider public feedback, plus commission and staff input before deciding whether to select one of the designs as the new Scottsdale city flag.
The importance of a well-designed flag as a community rallying point, the city claims, is described in a TED talk and successful flag redesigns in cities like Pocatello, Idaho and Peoria have fueled that notion.
Scottsdale’s current city flag is simple: the city seal on a white background. Never designed as a flag at all, this layout, according to the release, runs afoul of design standards the North American Vexillological Association published called “flag experts of the United States and Canada.”
A Scottsdale high school student Connor Heron, who contacted the Mayor and City Council and suggested the city design a new flag, expressed his sentiments on how the city’s flag does not live up to these.
His email struck a chord, the release states, and the City Council directed staff to conduct a community design challenge to bring forth concepts for possible approval as the new city flag.
