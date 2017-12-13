Comedic musical comes to Scottsdale community theater

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre has announced “Monty Python’s Spamalot” will kick off Jan. 12 at their new location at Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.
After the Friday premiere, the musical will be performed each Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 11.
Putting a musical spin on “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Spamalot” follows King Arthur as he travels around England recruiting his Knights of the Round Table. When he and his band of misfit knights finally gather in Camelot, they receive a charge from God to find the Holy Grail.
The quest brings King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table to strange places and into the company of ominous characters, challenging them to keep their heads on straight or die terribly weird deaths.
Directed by Dan Ashlock Jr., the DST show will utilize the original screenplay by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin. The performances will also feature music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, according to a press release.
To purchase tickets and for more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre’s events, performances, productions, children’s camps and more, visit DesertStages.org.
Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586.
