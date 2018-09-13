Community fishing program approaches 40-year partnership following Scottsdale renewal

The community fishing programs at Chaparral Lake and Eldorado Pond will be continuing after approval was received from Scottsdale City Hall.

For the past 35 years, the city of Scottsdale and the Arizona Game and Fish Commission have had an intergovernmental agreement, which applies to Chaparral Lake, 5401 N. Hayden Road, and Eldorado Pond, 2311 N. Miller Road.

The agreement with the Commission in support of the community fishing program would provide the city with public information, monitoring for compliance of fishing licenses and bag limits, annual stocking and monitoring of water quality and habitat.

In return for these services, Scottsdale agrees to pay the Game and Fish Department to pay back the cost of the community fishing program, which includes stocking of several varieties of fish throughout the year.

The most recent IGA was effective June 30, 2014-June 30 of this year. If approved, the new IGA will be effective through June 30, 2023, because the partnership has continued to be beneficial for the city of Scottsdale, the Game and Fish department and the community, a city staff report states.

The cost for year one of the new agreement is $11,756, which was anticipated in the parks and recreation department’s adopted fiscal year 2018-19 operating budget.

The agreement allows for annual payments in years two, three, four and five of $13,806. The community fishing program was approved by Scottsdale City Council on Aug. 28.

