Concours in the Hills raises $115K+ for children’s hospital

Concours in the Hills — Scuderia Southwest’s largest high performance, exotic and collector car event of the year — raised more than $115,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
The fifth year for the event, held Saturday, Feb. 10, had record-breaking donations, attendance, vehicle and sponsorships as Scuderia Southwest and members of the public brought 719 vehicles to Fountain Hills Fountain Park, according to a press release.
The event featuring many cars worth millions of dollars each was free to attend, the press release stated, noting a required minimum $60 donation to Phoenix Children’s Hospital to register a vehicle. A 50/50 raffle also benefited the hospital.
Phoenix Children’s Hospital is Scuderia Southwest’s exclusive charity partner for 2018, the release said.
“Concours in the Hills is an incredible community event that just keeps getting better,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement.
“Scuderia Southwest’s ongoing commitment to the health, hope and healing at Phoenix Children’s Hospital speaks volumes about its priorities as a car club and philanthropic juggernaut. We are incredibly grateful for our relationship with them.”
Concours in the Hills packed Fountain Park with all kinds of vehicles from classic American muscle to historic European sports cars, detailed the release. A United States Marine Corps Viper helicopter was surrounded by Viper sports cars. An Army Aviation Heritage Foundation Cobra helicopter was surrounded by about 30 Cobra sports cars.
The show was opened by famous names in racing, including Bob Bondurant, Lyn St. James and Paul Tracy. More than 20,000 spectators attended this year’s event versus 15,000 in 2017, the press release stated. Scuderia Southwest also garnered 78 sponsors for the event, the release said.
“We are thrilled to see Concours in the Hills grow into a premier car show in just five years, and we could not have done it without the community,” Peter Volny, marketing and media director at Scuderia Southwest, said in a prepared statement. “From the members of the public who exhibited their cars to volunteers that donated their time, Concours in the Hills continues its charitable tradition with the help of many.”
Scuderia Southwest will return to Fountain Park for the sixth annual Concours in the Hills on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.
Visit concoursinthehills.org.
