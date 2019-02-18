Concours in the Hills raises $155,000 for children’s hospital

Concours in the Hills, Scuderia Southwest’s largest high performance, exotic and collector car event of the year, raised more than $155,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hospital during its Saturday, Feb. 9 show.

The event celebrated its sixth year by breaking donation, attendance, vehicle and sponsorship records, according to a press release.

Scuderia Southwest has pledged to donate $500,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. The 2018 and 2019 Concours in the Hills events brought the organization more than halfway to its goal.

Scuderia Southwest and members of the public brought 941 vehicles to Fountain Hills’ Fountain Park for a day of charitable fundraising and horsepower. Many of the cars are worth millions of dollars each, the press release stated.

The event, free to attend, required a minimum $60 donation to Phoenix Children’s to register a vehicle, though many donated more.

“Concours in the Hills, held in a spectacular setting, is an incredible community event,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation said in a prepared statement.

“Scuderia Southwest’s continued commitment to the health, hope and healing at Phoenix Children’s speaks immensely about its priorities. We are extremely grateful for our relationship with them.”

Concours in the Hills packed Fountain Park with vehicles of all kinds, from classic American muscle to historic European sports cars, and everything in between –– including very rare cars: the only Lone Star Cobra ever built by Shelby, a D-type and an XK-SS Jaguar. Five helicopters were on display, including two U.S. Marine Corps attack helicopters that flew in from San Diego for the show, the press release stated.

There was a display of 21 race cars, including an Indy car driven by Mario Andretti. The show was opened by race drivers and Valley residents Lyn St. James, Arie Luyendyk, Didier Theys and Harley Cluxton and former “The Bachelor” star, Arie Luyendyk Jr.

2019’s Concours in the Hills attendance exceeded 20,000 spectators. Scuderia Southwest garnered 108 sponsors for this year’s event.

“I’d like to thank the car owners, the sponsors, the volunteers, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, the Town of Fountain Hills, the USMC and all the helicopter pilots, all of whom worked very hard to create another successful event,” Peter Volny, marketing and media director at Scuderia Southwest said in a prepared statement.

“We are a bunch of car lovers and are proud to showcase just how much we have here in Arizona. When it comes to car culture, we are in the driver’s seat. Each year we see new opportunities.”

Scuderia Southwest will return to Fountain Park for the seventh annual Concours in the Hills on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. For more information about Concours in the Hills, visit concoursinthehills.org.

