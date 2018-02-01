Car enthusiasts are invited to rev their engines for the kids of Phoenix Children’s Hospital at the Concours in the Hills event Saturday, Feb. 10.
Scuderia Southwest’s Concours in the Hills will bring high-performance, exotic, collector and classic cars to the Fountain Hills’ Fountain Park.
The show, anticipated to be larger than years past, will be opened to some of the most famous names in race driving, including Bob Bondurant, Arie Luyendyk, Harley Cluxton and Lyn St. James, according to a press release.
In 2017, Concours in the Hills brought more than 600 vehicles to the Fountain Park.
Scuderia Southwest has chosen Phoenix Children’s Hospital as its exclusive event beneficiary for 2018, and expects to raise $100,000 for the hospital next year, the press release stated.
Event admission and parking is free to spectators.
The exhibitor vehicle entry fee is a minimum $60 donation.
Fountain Park is at 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
Registration available at concoursinthehills.org
