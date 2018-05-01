Copper Ridge Festival Orchestra receives bronze rating in California, national acclaim

Copper Ridge Middle School’s Festival Orchestra earned a bronze rating at the Forum Music Festival in Anaheim, California on Friday, April 27, placing the group among the top middle school orchestras nationwide.
Copper Ridge School is the only Scottsdale Unified School District middle school to attend a music festival with a symphonic orchestra, according to a press release, crediting the directors Vicki Love and Carolyn Blackburn, with 19 of the school’s musicians who gave an “impressive performance” for the judges and attendees.
The Copper Ridge festival experience is unique within the district because its directors combine the school’s string and band programs to create a true symphonic orchestra with wind, brass, string, and percussion instruments, the release noted.
Students in Copper Ridge’s string and band programs hone their crafts separately to prepare for a variety of performances and experiences. They audition for a coveted chair in the Festival Orchestra.
“Ms. Love is one of the most inspiring and talented teachers I’ve ever met. She helped me find my passion for the violin and music,” said seventh grader Katie Marsh in a prepared statement.
“Mrs. Blackburn helps each student equally while keeping an upbeat sense of humor,” added seventh grader Lars Nordhagen of how the teachers provide students with everything needed to be successful.
Trailblazer Festival Orchestra members capped off the weekend with a fun-filled, celebratory Saturday at Disneyland.
“It was awesome getting to know everyone, and I will never forget this trip.” Eighth grader Catherine Essary stated.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.