Copper Ridge middle school mathletes take second place

On Feb. 3, Copper Ridge School’s advanced mathletes competed against schools from across the state in Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s 18th annual Excellence in Mathematics competition.
Under the expert guidance of Copper Ridge’s own Jen Munoz and Lynda Boepple, this group of 13 students learned and practiced complex mathematics concepts and problem-solving skills during before-school team meetings and a few extra lunch sessions.
Copper Ridge School is in north Scottsdale at 10101 E. Thompson Peak Pkwy.
In the end, Copper Ridge brought home a second place win in the seventh grade team portion of the competition.
Copper Ridge, the only Scottsdale Unified School District school to send a team to this year’s event, owes its success to the math teachers who consistently aim to educate and excite their students about math and learning, a press release stated.
Ms. Munoz and Ms. Boepple worked tirelessly to coordinate and train a team of advanced math students to compete against schools from across the state, including math- and science-centric charter schools.
The Copper Ridge Trailblazer seventh and eighth grade mathletes competed in both individual and team challenges.
The individual competitors performed impressively, the press release stated. The biggest moment of the weekend arrived when Copper Ridge’s seventh grade team took second place in their division.
Paul Kadavy, Katie Marsh, Lars Nordhagen, and Pierce Rainwater celebrated the win along with their classmates.
The winning experience is not entirely new to the school; a CRS team brought home a second place title in 2013, as well. This year’s competitors were thrilled to reclaim the honor.
This success marks an important moment for Copper Ridge.
As the school builds its middle school STEM program, successes like these outside the classroom are a key indicator that Trailblazer teachers are making great things happen inside the classroom, the press release stated.
