Coronado High School student’s social media post leads to arrest

Coronado High School student Fabian A. Delgado, 18, was arrested by the Scottsdale Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 21, for disorderly conduct charges stemming from a recent social media post showing him brandishing an assault rifle with a warning about school.
Scottsdale police school resource officers were alerted by Scottsdale Unified School District officials early in the day of the social media post distributed by Delgado, according to a police report.
In the social media post, Delgado was holding what appeared to be an assault rifle with the reported message: “don’t go to school tomorrow.”
According to the police report, Delgado was contacted and interviewed about the post and of his intentions. During that interview, it was determined that the weapon in question was an air soft rifle — not an actual assault weapon — and that he reportedly had no intentions of committing violence toward any students or school officials.
“The Scottsdale Unified School District as well as the Scottsdale Police Department take any reference, actions or comments related to school violence seriously,” the police report stated.
Despite the Coronado High School student stating that he had no intention to carry out an act of violence, the post he created and distributed resulted in the disruption of the school environment at Coronado High School, police said.
